Bhopal: MP’s first British barbershop salon to open today

BHOPAL: Film actor and model Shahwar Ali will launch Truefitt and Hill (T&H) outlet at Arera Colony on Saturday evening.
This is the first British barbershop salon in MP for men and 25th store across the country. The salon has been globally renowned and one of the pioneer brands offering premium grooming services for men.
It offers services for men only, which includes Royal or classic shave, haircuts, manicure, pedicure, head massage, hand and foot massage, facial, hair grooming, hair coloring and many more.
Istayak Ansari Co-Founder & Director Lloyds Luxuries told media persons on Friday, “ Bhopal is very close to my heart as my Grandfather was born and raised here in Fatehgarh area. I am very delighted that we are opening Truefitt and Hill store at Arera Colony and it will be our exclusive store in Bhopal.
On the Women’s Day, the salon will remain open for females as well. “On the day, we will provide all the services free of cost to females,” said Sumit Singh Rajput franchisee Truefitt and Hill salon Bhopal, adding that “ We are also planning to open Truefitt and Hill store in Indore soon.”
