Bhopal: MP’s first British barbershop salon to open today

BHOPAL: Film actor and model Shahwar Ali will launch Truefitt and Hill (T&H) outlet at Arera Colony on Saturday evening.

This is the first British barbershop salon in MP for men and 25th store across the country. The salon has been globally renowned and one of the pioneer brands offering premium grooming services for men.

It offers services for men only, which includes Royal or classic shave, haircuts, manicure, pedicure, head massage, hand and foot massage, facial, hair grooming, hair coloring and many more.