Bhopal: Guard’s gun goes off accidentally at examination centre

BHOPAL: A gun of guard at JNCT college went off accidently after he fell down in a melee on Wednesday. The incident left three students and a peon injured. Polcie have arrested the guard and seized his gun.

Ettkheri SHO said Navy entrance exam was underway at the college when the incident occurred. The guard Jitendra Hansana , holding a loaded gun, was standing at the examination center’s gate where the examinees had kept their bags and other belongings. When the exam concluded, scores of students rushed to collect their belongings. Peon Devi Prasad was distributing the bags and the armed guard was standing close by when one of the students tried to take away his bag. However, the bag strap got entangled with the Guard’s 12-bore gun which was hanging on his shoulder. The jerk made the guard lose his balance and as he fell down the loaded gun went off accidently injuring three students and peon who was distributing bags.

Bhupesh, a student who came from Gwalior received bullet injuries on his right hand; the other student Lokesh from Sehore received a slight scratch on face. A third student also received injuries. The police have registered a case under section 336 and 337 of IPC and have arrested the cuard and seized the gun.