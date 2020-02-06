Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA targets Rahul Gandhi over 'Danda' comment on Modi

BHOPAL: Brother of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and Congress MLA Laxman Singh took the penchant of attacking his own party leaders a step forward by targeting former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
During a rally in New Delhi on Wednesday, Gandhi had warned PM Modi by stating "the PM is right now delivering speeches, but six months later, he will not be able to even leave his home."
"The youth of India will beat him up with sticks and make him understand that this country will not be able to make progress until jobs are provided to them," Rahul Gandhi said.
Taking objection to Gandhi’s speech, he said, “Modi is our Prime Minister and Rahul should not use these types of words against the PM.”
Earlier he had asked Rahul to seek apology from the farmers for failure to waive farmer loan upto Rs 2 lakh within 10 days, as promised by him during the assembly election.
About his induction into state Cabinet, he said, “I might not possess the eligibility required for induction.”
Party sources said that the MLA was sore over not being inducted in the cabinet. He has been venting his grudge through such statements
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)