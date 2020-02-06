Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA targets Rahul Gandhi over 'Danda' comment on Modi

BHOPAL: Brother of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and Congress MLA Laxman Singh took the penchant of attacking his own party leaders a step forward by targeting former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

During a rally in New Delhi on Wednesday, Gandhi had warned PM Modi by stating "the PM is right now delivering speeches, but six months later, he will not be able to even leave his home."

"The youth of India will beat him up with sticks and make him understand that this country will not be able to make progress until jobs are provided to them," Rahul Gandhi said.