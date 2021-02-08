Phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination drive begins across Madhya Pradesh: Top officials of district administration, police and Army get shots

BHOPAL: Top officials of the district administration, police and Army got shots of corona vaccine as inoculation for frontline workers (FLWs) started in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccination drive began across the state to inoculate 2.89 lakh frontline workers and will continue till February 13. Divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat, collector Avinash Lawania, ADG (Police) Sai Manohar, DIG Irshad Wali and zilla panchayat CEO Vikash Mishra got doses of corona vaccine.

The FLWs include policemen and security personnel, besides panchayat and revenue department staff, who actively participated during the pandemic to contain the virus in the state. There are 27,000 FLWs in the state capital and their vaccination dates after Monday are February 10, February 11 and February 13.

At various session sites, there were long queues of policemen with consent forms for vaccination. Protima Mullik Police Lady Hospital, which is just in front of the police control-room, was full of policemen present for vaccination. The policemen were in a queue with consent forms for Covaxin. Two to three desks were set up for the policemen to get their names verified and for filling in the consent forms.

ADGP A Sai Manohar was the first person to get the shot. After receiving the shot, Manohar said cops had done exemplary work during the pandemic, but many had got infected and even died.