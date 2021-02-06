Madhya Pradesh: 75 per cent staff at the office of the Chief Medical Health Officer have not yet been vaccinated

BHOPAL: Over 75 per cent of the staff working at the office of the chief medical health officer (CMHO) have not been vaccinated so far. On the one hand, the state’s average Covid vaccination is 81 per cent, and, on the other, according to the National Health Mission (NHM) sources, 75 per cent of the CMHO staff have not been vaccinated.

According to NHM officials, the state’s vaccination percentage fares well in comparison to other states as 3.4 lakh health care workers (HCWs) have been given shots against a target of 4.17 lakh, although it would have been better if the HCWs had taken more interest. Unfortunately, most of the CMHO office staff have still not received a dose of corona vaccine.

It is, of course, true that HCWs cannot be given vaccines during pregnancies. But, if HCWs take refuge behind the plea that they are “highly allergic”, then, the question arises how is it possible that they have developed allergy all of a sudden? So, these seem to be lame excuses. There must be 100 per cent vaccination when the government is facilitating it. Due to a lack of confidence, HCWs are avoiding getting vaccinated and this is the main reason why there is a gap between the tally and the intended target.