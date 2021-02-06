Madhya Pradesh: 75 per cent staff at the office of the Chief Medical Health Officer have not yet been vaccinated

BHOPAL: Over 75 per cent of the staff working at the office of the chief medical health officer (CMHO) have not been vaccinated so far. On the one hand, the state’s average Covid vaccination is 81 per cent, and, on the other, according to the National Health Mission (NHM) sources, 75 per cent of the CMHO staff have not been vaccinated.
According to NHM officials, the state’s vaccination percentage fares well in comparison to other states as 3.4 lakh health care workers (HCWs) have been given shots against a target of 4.17 lakh, although it would have been better if the HCWs had taken more interest. Unfortunately, most of the CMHO office staff have still not received a dose of corona vaccine.
It is, of course, true that HCWs cannot be given vaccines during pregnancies. But, if HCWs take refuge behind the plea that they are “highly allergic”, then, the question arises how is it possible that they have developed allergy all of a sudden? So, these seem to be lame excuses. There must be 100 per cent vaccination when the government is facilitating it. Due to a lack of confidence, HCWs are avoiding getting vaccinated and this is the main reason why there is a gap between the tally and the intended target.
Similar is the case with junior doctors in various medical colleges. The total vaccination target for JUDA is still not completed. However, a list of those who have missed being vaccinated is being prepared and they will be given the shot in the next round.
‘Vaccination still on’
"It’s not true. Vaccination is still going on. Those who have missed out will be given a dose of the vaccine in a later round. Many HCWs have missed out due to various reasons and now they will be given the shot," Dr Prabhakar Tiwari, chief medical health officer (CMHO), said.
‘List being prepared’
"We’re preparing a list of those who missed the vaccination due to different reasons and they’ll be given shots in the next round, or along with the frontline workers (FLWs). However, junior doctors have mostly received the shot," Dr Arvind Mina, JUDA president, remarked.