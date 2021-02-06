289,457 frontline workers in Madhya Pradesh to get jab from February 8

BHOPAL: There are 289,457 frontline workers (FLWs) in Madhya Pradesh for vaccination from February 8. The FLWs are policemen and security personnel, besides panchayat and revenue department staff, who have been actively working in the Covid virus management in the state.

The health department has finalised the figure of FLWs in the state for inoculation. According to the National Health Mission (NHM), there are 139,125 FLWs under the ministry of home affairs, while 89,636 are under the ministry of housing and urban administration (MoHUA) and 60,696 FLWs are from the department of revenue. So, the total number of FLWs is 289,457.

According to the NHM, health care workers (HCWs) are 4.17 lakh and FLWs are 289,457 and their vaccination programme will be started after the end of the mop-up round on Saturday. The total number of beneficiaries will be over 7 lakh in Madhya Pradesh. According to the official, the system has now been accelerated and the speed has also been stabilised. With this speed and sufficient quantities of vaccines, the government is ready to vaccinate others. The CoWin system developed by the government has stabilized, too. Preferential choice of session sites has been given to all the FLWs, including policemen, security personnel and panchayat and revenue department staff for vaccination.

Who is an FLW?