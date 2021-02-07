Inoculation of frontline workers to be started in Madhya Pradesh: 4.17 lakh vaccination doses sent to Bhopal, Narmadapuram divisions

BHOPAL: Around 4.17 lakh doses of corona vaccines have been distributed in all the eight districts of Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions for frontline workers (FLWs) for inoculation to be started on Monday. The districts are Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Rajgarh, Hoshangabad, Harda, Betul and Vidisha. Around 3 lakh doses out of 4.17 lakh of the total stock are of Covaxin and the remaining 1.17 lakh are of Covishield. After vaccination of health care workers (HCWs), now, it is turn of FLWs, comprising policemen, civic body and revenue department staff and Home Guards.

Controversy over Covaxin

Controversy over Covaxin is that it has been permitted for emergency use while the Phase 3 trials are still on. So, use of the vaccine before the trials are completed creates doubts in the minds of volunteers as they have to fill in a consent form for Covaxin. The trials are continuing at the People’s College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre (PCMS).

However, the same vaccine will be supplied for inoculation at all the session sites where Covishield had been supplied. It means that Covaxin will be supplied at the new session sites. At least one session site in each and every district will have Covaxin doses for FLWs. It will be a general trend and then, it will depend upon the requirements.

‘Collectors, CMHOs to decide’

"Three lakh doses of Covaxin and 117,000 doses of Covishield have been distributed to all the districts of Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions. Now, the allocation of vaccines at session sites depends upon the respective collectors and CMHOs. All the doses of vaccines are at the district level under the supervision of the respective district administrations," said Dr AL Marawi, regional joint director (health).