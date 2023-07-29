 On Cam: Congress Ko Khujli Kyu Ho Rahi? Scindia Replies To Kamal Nath's Statement Over Attending Events Of Different Communities In Gwalior
BJP deceived the Sindhi community as the party did not hesitate in sidelining its senior most leader Lal Krishna Advani, said Nath.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 07:49 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): "Congress ko khujli kyu ho rahi hai", (Why is it bothering Congress) was Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's reply to media persons seeking his reaction to Kamal Nath's statement after he attended events of Sindhi, Muslim and other communities.

According to information, Scindia is on a 2-day tour to Gwalior. He has been attending events of various communities. On occasion of Muhrram on Friday, he visited Imambara in Maharaj Bada of Gwalior and said that he was there to continue the "tradition of Gorkhi."

Similarly, he attended an event of the Sindhi community, following which Nath commented, "BJP has deceived the Sindhi community as the party did not hesitate in sidelining its senior most leader Lal Krishna Advani."

When mediapersons sought Scindia's answer on this, he smiled and said, "Is it not a good thing that I am trying to make bonhomie in the society. Why is it troubling Congress? (Congress ko khujli kyu ho ri hai)."

