On Cam: Khatik Samaj Gifts Goat To Union Minister Scindia In Gwalior, Leaves Him Startled

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was briefly stunned at the moment when members of Khatik community (butchers) gifted him a goat during an event at Mahavir Bhawan in Gwalior on Saturday. He politely touched the goat as an acceptance and asked them to take it outside.

The video of Scindia getting the goat is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Goat - A Symbol Of Khatik Samaj

Khatik Samaj presented a goat as the goat is their symbol. The people of Khatik Samaj warmly welcomed Scindia.

Notably, Scindia is on a continuous tour in Gwalior. He has been meeting people of different organisations for the last 2 days. He is taking part in various programs and a video of him is going viral on social media in which a similar community is seen mobbing Scindia.

