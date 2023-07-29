 On Cam: Khatik Samaj Gifts Goat To Union Minister Scindia In Gwalior, Leaves Him Startled
The video of Scindia getting the goat is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 05:56 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was briefly stunned at the moment when members of Khatik community (butchers) gifted him a goat during an event at Mahavir Bhawan in Gwalior on Saturday. He politely touched the goat as an acceptance and asked them to take it outside.

Goat - A Symbol Of Khatik Samaj

Khatik Samaj presented a goat as the goat is their symbol. The people of Khatik Samaj warmly welcomed Scindia.

Notably, Scindia is on a continuous tour in Gwalior. He has been meeting people of different organisations for the last 2 days. He is taking part in various programs and a video of him is going viral on social media in which a similar community is seen mobbing Scindia.

