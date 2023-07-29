MP: Muslim Girl Molested, Thrashed In Middle Of Road In Ujjain; Locals Gherao Police Station, Demand Demolition Of Houses Of Accused Youths

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A female doctor was allegedly molested and beaten up by two youths on way to her home in Ujjain on Friday evening. The police have detained both the accused. Locals gathered in large numbers and gheraoed the police station on Saturday. Following the protests, police arrested both the accused.

The injured girl hails from Muslim community and works as a physiotherapist. She told police that she was returning home from the centre at 6 pm on Friday evening. As she reached Mirchi Nala area accused Hitesh Badwaya waylaid her and pulled her dupatta. When she raised objection, Badwaya's aide held her hands and the duo started beating her.

Congress leaders and people of Muslim community, on Saturday, surrounded the police control room to protest the molestation of the Muslim woman. They submitted a memorandum to the SP demanding strict action against the accused and demolition of their houses.

Madhya Pradesh Congress tweeted videos and pictures of protest, condemning the incident.