 MP: 3 Minors Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Ujjain, Circulate Video
MP: 3 Minors Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Ujjain, Circulate Video

MP: 3 Minors Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Ujjain, Circulate Video

Two of the three accused have been detained.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three minors allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and circulated a video of the act, leading to the detention of two of the accused and a search for the third, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Lasudiya Jaisingh village under Birla Gram police station limits and a probe began after the video went viral on social media on Friday, he said.

Read Also
Satna Minor Gangrape: Bulldozers Run On Houses Of 2 Accused Workers Of Temple Committee; Visuals...
article-image

"Three minors raped a 15-year-old girl and circulated a video of it. Two of the three accused have been detained and a search for the third is underway," Birla Gram police station in charge Karan Singh said.

He said a case under Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered and probe to get all details of the incident was underway.

Read Also
Satna Minor Gangrape Akin To Nirbhaya Case: Kamal Nath Slams Shivraj Govt, Asks To Provide ₹1Cr...
article-image

