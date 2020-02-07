Novel Coronavirus takes toll on biz in Madhya Pradesh

“There has been an impact on companies having association with China. However, no one has calculated its impact in financial terms till date,” said Sawan Upreti from CII (Confederation of Indian Industries).

Members of FICCI have also expressed concern over the outbreak of nCoV and its impact on the state.

“Besides manufacturing units, large numbers of traders from Madhya Pradesh frequent several cities in China and import selective items, including domestic products,” said a trader from Bairagarh, who used to travel to China quite often.

“Special sensitization and awareness camps regarding coronavirus are being held in industrial areas of Mandideep,” confirmed Chief Medical and Health Officer of Bhopal Sudhir Daheriya. Importance of traders could be judged by the fact that health department had to launch a special awareness programme for them as well.

A health official, requesting anonymity, said that according to data shared by an agency from Delhi, they have concluded that around 3,000 people from Madhya Pradesh visit China every month. It was on this basis that traders were targeted for awareness and screening drive.

The number of visitors to and from China has reduced drastically after the outbreak of disease.

According to 2018-19 government report exports to China were valued at $ 16.8 billion while import stood at $ 70.3 billion.

Several Chinese companies, including one engaged in heavy equipment manufacturing, based at Pitampura have put expansion plan on hold.

Two Chinese nationals who came for company work to Mandsaur have been kept in a hospital in New Delhi for the last one week.