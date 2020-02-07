Coronavirus: Efforts on to rescue Kerala students

Thiruvananthapuram: Entire Kerala is praying with one mind for the safety of 21 students from the state who are stranded in coronavirus-hit Chinese territory, where the number of deaths due to the dangerous virus outbreak is going up daily.
The students are stranded at the Kuming airport, as their visa papers have expired and their renewal has led to undue delay and airlines refusing to fly them out.
Of the 21 stranded, as many as 15 are girls, studying at the Dalian medical college. There are also a few business management students.Coronavirus
The external affairs ministry has intervened and has mounted a rescue effort. The affected students are in touch with their relatives through Whatsapp. They are expected to be rescued any time now.
The affected group decided to leave their places as the mounting number of deaths around them became intimidating and they could no longer muster the courage to stay back. But their departure was delayed as their visa papers had expired. They got the new documents only on Wednesday.
The students were booked on a flight to Singapore on the way back to India, but the airline refused to fly anyone other than Singapore citizens. This left them with no option but to be stranded at the airport. The airlines are strictly following restrictions imposed by various governments in accepting passengers seeking to fly out of China.
