Coronavirus: Efforts on to rescue Kerala students

Thiruvananthapuram: Entire Kerala is praying with one mind for the safety of 21 students from the state who are stranded in coronavirus-hit Chinese territory, where the number of deaths due to the dangerous virus outbreak is going up daily.

The students are stranded at the Kuming airport, as their visa papers have expired and their renewal has led to undue delay and airlines refusing to fly them out.

Of the 21 stranded, as many as 15 are girls, studying at the Dalian medical college. There are also a few business management students.Coronavirus