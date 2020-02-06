Madhya Pradesh: Doctor gets notice for allowing novel coronavirus suspect to go home

BHOPAL: Even as the state government has sounded alert in wake of coronavirus scare, the lax attitude of the medical practitioners and authorities at health department is cause of concern.
Despite reports of casual attitude of doctors and administrative officials toward handling the nCoV suspected cases, the authority concerned has shrugged off its responsibility by simply issuing notice.
CMHO (Gwalior) Dr Mridul Saxena speaking about action taken against a lax doctor at Morar hospital for allowing a nCoV suspect to go home said: “ We had issued a notice to Dr Vinod Batham as he allowed corona virus suspect to go home after administering dose of medicine”.
Letting go the suspected patient was violation of medical protocol but later on, our team traced him out and admitted him to isolation ward, the CMHO added. We did not take any stern action as the patient was brought back to hospital, we just issued a notice to the concerned doctor, the Saxena said.
A 21-year-old student of medicine in Sian town in China who had returned to Gwalior, was allowed to go home by the district hospital authorities in Morar. He went to another hospital only to be handed some medicine and an N-95 mask and was asked to report a couple of days later. There was panic over reports of his “disappearance”.
Similarly, in Nowgaon, a suspected patient of the coronavirus went missing from the isolation ward at the state-run hospital. The authorities, however, hushed up the matter saying that the patient had gone for lunch and returned to isolation ward soon after.
