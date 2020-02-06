Madhya Pradesh: Doctor gets notice for allowing novel coronavirus suspect to go home

BHOPAL: Even as the state government has sounded alert in wake of coronavirus scare, the lax attitude of the medical practitioners and authorities at health department is cause of concern.

Despite reports of casual attitude of doctors and administrative officials toward handling the nCoV suspected cases, the authority concerned has shrugged off its responsibility by simply issuing notice.

CMHO (Gwalior) Dr Mridul Saxena speaking about action taken against a lax doctor at Morar hospital for allowing a nCoV suspect to go home said: “ We had issued a notice to Dr Vinod Batham as he allowed corona virus suspect to go home after administering dose of medicine”.