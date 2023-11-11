Former CM Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, while addressing an election rally on Saturday, slammed the government officials of Prithvipur and Niwari assembly seats, six days ahead of assembly polls in the state.

Kamal Nath said that no one will be spared, once the Congress government comes to power.

"I would like to tell the administration of Prithvipur and Niwari that I have got to hear what you are doing and how the police administration and others are bothering. I want them to listen that the day will change. You (people) and I will decide how to deal with them and nobody will be spared, six days are left, do whatever you wish but you have to spend five years ahead," said Kamal Nath.

The MP Congress President also lashed out at the BJP-led Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state and said, "In the entire nation, Madhya Pradesh is number one in unemployment. One crore youth (in the state) are unemployed, meanwhile Shivraj Singh Chouhan, every 10 months, claims to provide employment to 1 lakh youth." He also claimed that Chouhan makes fake promises and the number of such promises has doubled in the last five months.

Kamal Nath also reminded the people of the Rs 8000 crore package that the Congress government had given to Bundelkhand during its tenure. He alleged that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government turned this package into an opportunity for corruption.

He further urged the people to raise questions about this Rs 8000 crore package scam.

"This one thing hurt me when I came to Bundelkhand when I was a Union Minister under the Congress government, we made a Bundelkhand package for Rs 8,000 crores. We sent that money here but instead of a package, it turned into a scam. I would ask you whether any of you got any benefit from this fund...Ask BJP workers what happened to Rs 8,000 crores?...," Nath said.

The Congress leader further said that they had sent these Rs 8000 crores for the farmers, irrigation, schools, hospitals, and for employment of youth.

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

While BJP has retained its incumbent MLA Anil Jain from the Niwari assembly constituency, the Congress has fielded Amit Rai against him.

The Congress has fielded former Prithvipur MLA Brijendra Singh Rathore's son Nitendra Singh Rathore from the constituency.

The incumbent MLA from Prithvipur is Shishupal Yadav who came to power after winning Prithvipur by-elections in 2021 which were held after Brijendra Singh Rathore's death. The BJP has retained Shishupal Yadav from Prithvipur.