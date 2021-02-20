No point rejoicing ‘The vaccine is here!’ CATCH 22 SITUATION: Vaccination continues in Madhya Pradesh as cases, too, increase

BHOPAL: The increasing number of corona cases has left the health department, as well as medical experts, in Madhya Pradesh high and dry. Vaccination continues, while, on the other hand, cases, too, are increasing. Within a week, there has been a hike of 1 per cent in the corona-positive rate, which reflects the increasing trend in the state. A week ago, the rate was 0.9 per cent and, now, it is 1.9 per cent.

Medical experts have expressed deep concern over negligence on the part of some people who have tossed off protocols and guidelines against Covid — putting on masks and maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene on the grounds that the arrival of the vaccine makes masks and other precautionary measures inconsequential. As a result, the number of corona cases has started picking up in Madhya Pradesh.

According to doctors, such states as Kerala and Maharashtra are glaring examples of what could happen if caution is thrown to the winds as the state governments there have to take stringent action once again. The people of Madhya Pradesh should take a lesson from this.

People should continue to adhere to such guidelines as putting on masks and maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene to keep corona at bay. Even after vaccination, masks are a must as it is a protection against several seasonal diseases.