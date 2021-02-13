Madhya Pradesh health department decision: Booster dose of corona vaccine after 28 days from February 20

BHOPAL: Even though the country has begun administering the second booster dose on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh will start giving the second booster dose of the corona vaccine after 28 days from February 20. Besides, there will also be a final mop-up round on February 20 for healthcare workers (HCWs). The health department will also give a chance to frontline workers (FLWs) of getting vaccinated till February 19.

From Saturday, the country began administering the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to the priority group of healthcare workers. The majority of the vaccines in clinical use require a two-dose schedule to be administered two, three or four weeks apart. They are being administered through the intra-muscular route. In India, both Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin have the same course and schedule: a two-dose schedule, four weeks apart. The Covid-19 vaccine rollout started 28 days ago.

In other states, such as Maharashtra, the state governments will start giving the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to healthcare workers on February 15. The health department has made elaborate arrangements in Madhya Pradesh for the second dose of vaccination to beneficiaries who were administered the first dose of vaccines. The Covid-19 vaccine is being offered first to healthcare workers and frontline workers. For the population that is above 50 years of age, followed by the population below 50 years of age with associated co-morbidities based on the evolving pandemic situation, the drive is likely to start in March.

State immunisation officer Dr Santosh Shukla confirmed February 20 for second dose of vaccination.

‘FLWs from February 15’

"FLWs will be given a chance from February 15 till February 19. We’ve made arrangements for the second dose of vaccination. Our vaccination programme is going on smoothly and, gradually, the absolute number of vaccinated beneficiaries is increasing. The health department is trying to increase the tally of vaccinated beneficiaries in the state," said Dr Santosh Shukla, state immunisation officer.