Madhya Pradesh vaccination drive: Health dept is inviting frontline workers beyond session site capacity

BHOPAL: The health department is inviting frontline workers (FLWs) beyond the capacity of session sites, or the permitted level, and, if all start approaching, it will become problematic for session sites from the point of view of timing.
Overall, Madhya Pradesh had a target of 123,860 at 712 session sites with 173 beneficiaries estimated at each session site. The Centre’s guidelines permit 100 beneficiaries per session site for inoculation. Vaccinators take five minutes to administer a shot. So, the time taken will be 8 hours for vaccination of 100 beneficiaries at each session site. In this scenario, if all FLWs happen to turn up, how will the vaccinators accommodate them?
According to the National Health Mission (NHM), as beneficiaries are not turning up for vaccination in good numbers, the number of beneficiaries has been increased. Just because of overshooting the target, the percentage of vaccine per cent of FLWs is quite low in Madhya Pradesh. However, the strategy of increasing the number of beneficiaries at session sites has yielded good results as the total number of vaccine beneficiaries has increased even after the low percentage of vaccination.
Five districts — Bhopal, Barwani, Bhind, Datia and Burhanpur — had over double the fixed number of beneficiaries at each session site, while, at the other sites, the number was much higher compared to the fixed number of beneficiaries.
In Bhopal, there were 67 session sites and the target was to vaccinate 17,186 people. So, there were 256 beneficiaries at each site. In Burhanpur, there were six session sites and the target was 1,314. So, the number of beneficiaries per site was 219. Barwani had eight session sites and the target was 1,733. So, there were 216 beneficiaries at each session site. Bhind had eight session sites and the target was 1,962. So, there were 245 beneficiaries at each session site. Datia had six session sites and the target was 1,373. So, there were 228 beneficiaries per session site.
It is apparent that the number of beneficiaries per session site was much higher than the fixed number of 100.
In Gwalior, there were 36 session sites, while the target was 5,878. So, there were 163 beneficiaries per site. In Ujjain, there were 26 session site and the target was 3,888. So, there were 150 beneficiaries at each session site. Panna had six session sites and 1,038 beneficiaries were invited. So, there were 173 beneficiaries per site. In Indore, there were 82 session sites and the target was 15,605. So, there were 190 beneficiaries at each session site. Jabalpur had 33 session sites and the target was 6,047. So, there were 183 beneficiaries per site.
The scene is almost the same at all the districts of Madhya Pradesh.