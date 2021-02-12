Madhya Pradesh vaccination drive: Health dept is inviting frontline workers beyond session site capacity

BHOPAL: The health department is inviting frontline workers (FLWs) beyond the capacity of session sites, or the permitted level, and, if all start approaching, it will become problematic for session sites from the point of view of timing.

Overall, Madhya Pradesh had a target of 123,860 at 712 session sites with 173 beneficiaries estimated at each session site. The Centre’s guidelines permit 100 beneficiaries per session site for inoculation. Vaccinators take five minutes to administer a shot. So, the time taken will be 8 hours for vaccination of 100 beneficiaries at each session site. In this scenario, if all FLWs happen to turn up, how will the vaccinators accommodate them?

According to the National Health Mission (NHM), as beneficiaries are not turning up for vaccination in good numbers, the number of beneficiaries has been increased. Just because of overshooting the target, the percentage of vaccine per cent of FLWs is quite low in Madhya Pradesh. However, the strategy of increasing the number of beneficiaries at session sites has yielded good results as the total number of vaccine beneficiaries has increased even after the low percentage of vaccination.

Five districts — Bhopal, Barwani, Bhind, Datia and Burhanpur — had over double the fixed number of beneficiaries at each session site, while, at the other sites, the number was much higher compared to the fixed number of beneficiaries.