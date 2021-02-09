Vaccine hesitancy: COVAXIN consent form casts doubts in minds of frontline workers in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: The clause which mandates among Front Line Workers (FLWs) to fill consent forms in case of COVAXIN, is one of the causes for low vaccination turnout. The clause is unnecessary creating doubt in the mind of beneficiaries as the authorities have begun administering COVAXIN even when it is still in the trial stage.

The ADG (police) admits it, however NHM top authority calls it miss-communication. While the Health Care workers (HCWs) vaccination percentage on day one stood at 63%, only 38% Front Line Workers (FLWs) turned up for the jab on Monday, the first day of inoculation.

All the healthcare workers were administered COVISHIELD, however, the FLWs are being administered COVISHIELD and COVAXIN at the session sites. If any frontline worker is given the COVAXIN shot, he/she is asked to fill a consent form as the vaccine trial is still underway. Admitting it, Sai Manohar, ADG (police) said that people take time while deciding on the consent form, however he hoped that things will be sorted out.

Even those associated with National Health Mission (NHM), which is handling the entire immunization programme, seconded it. However, the top NHM authority termed ‘miss-communication’ a reason for the low turnout, but hope for improvement in percentage in coming days.