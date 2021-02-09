Vaccine hesitancy: COVAXIN consent form casts doubts in minds of frontline workers in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: The clause which mandates among Front Line Workers (FLWs) to fill consent forms in case of COVAXIN, is one of the causes for low vaccination turnout. The clause is unnecessary creating doubt in the mind of beneficiaries as the authorities have begun administering COVAXIN even when it is still in the trial stage.
The ADG (police) admits it, however NHM top authority calls it miss-communication. While the Health Care workers (HCWs) vaccination percentage on day one stood at 63%, only 38% Front Line Workers (FLWs) turned up for the jab on Monday, the first day of inoculation.
All the healthcare workers were administered COVISHIELD, however, the FLWs are being administered COVISHIELD and COVAXIN at the session sites. If any frontline worker is given the COVAXIN shot, he/she is asked to fill a consent form as the vaccine trial is still underway. Admitting it, Sai Manohar, ADG (police) said that people take time while deciding on the consent form, however he hoped that things will be sorted out.
Even those associated with National Health Mission (NHM), which is handling the entire immunization programme, seconded it. However, the top NHM authority termed ‘miss-communication’ a reason for the low turnout, but hope for improvement in percentage in coming days.
State immunization Officer Dr Santosh Shukla said, “ Our (HCWs) performance has been excellent as we touched 76 per cent. FLWs vaccination turnout on day one was 38 per cent. Low percentage is just because of some miscommunication. We are shorting the things out. We hope it will improve. Slow and steady wins the race.”
DIG Irshad Wali, who was one of top officials to have received the jab on day one, said, “Gradually the pace will improve. We will make–up for the percentage. Everything is smooth in the vaccination programme”.
'Things will be sorted out'
“There are many factors for the low per cent of vaccination among FLWs. People come from different backgrounds and they take their due time while giving consent for the vaccine. Some people, mostly who are 50 plus, look at the consent form in a very different manner. But the administration and health department, we short all issues,” SAID Sai Manohar, ADG (police).