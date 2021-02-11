Madhya Pradesh: Second phase of vaccination kicks off, collector, SP get the jab

Mandsaur: In the second phase of vaccination on Wednesday at various immunisation centers, collector Manoj Pushp and SP Siddartha Chaudhary were administered a Covid-19 jab at GNMTC Center. After health workers in the state, the second phase of vaccination started on Monday. Additional collector, SDM, deputy collector, tehsildar, Revenue and Police Department officials also receive Covid-19 vaccination at district hospital.

Over 800 officials get vaccinated in Khandwa