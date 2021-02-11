Madhya Pradesh: Second phase of vaccination kicks off, collector, SP get the jab

Mandsaur: In the second phase of vaccination on Wednesday at various immunisation centers, collector Manoj Pushp and SP Siddartha Chaudhary were administered a Covid-19 jab at GNMTC Center. After health workers in the state, the second phase of vaccination started on Monday. Additional collector, SDM, deputy collector, tehsildar, Revenue and Police Department officials also receive Covid-19 vaccination at district hospital.
Over 800 officials get vaccinated in Khandwa
On Wednesday, SP Vivek Singh, additional collector SL Singhade, additional superintendent of police Seema Alawa, SDM Mamta Khede reached the Covid Vaccination Centre in the district hospital and got vaccinated. Additional collector Singhade said that the vaccine is completely safe and has no side effects. District immunisation officer Dr Anil Tantwar said that about 800 officers of Revenue, Police, Panchayat Department and Municipal Corporation and Nagar Panchayat were given vaccines. The vaccination will continue on February 11 and 13.
Collector gets first shot in phase 2
Collector Shivraj Singh Verma reached the district hospital on Wednesday and got the first shot of Corona vaccine. District panchayat CEO Rituraj Singh, additional collector Rekha Rathore, joint collector Abhay Singh Ahoriya, SDM Barwani Ghanshyam Dhangar also received corona vaccine. All the front line workers have been requested to get vaccinated as soon as they get a message regarding the same on their registered mobile phones.
2nd phase of vaccination begins in Alot
After the Health Department employees, the Corona vaccine is now being given to the frontline workers. Sub-divisional officer revenue Rajesh Shukla, tehsildar Gopal Soni and sub-inspector Shobharam Ahirwar, sub-inspector Pankaj Rajput and all police personnel posted at the Alot Police Station were administered vaccine on Wednesday.