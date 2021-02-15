Discrimination in Madhya Pradesh between policemen and other frontline workers in vaccinations: Policemen given Covaxin doses, while innocuous Covishield for others

BHOPAL: Discrimination between policemen and other frontline workers (FLWs) has been observed in FLW vaccinations in Madhya Pradesh. Persons other than policemen are given the innocuous Covishield vaccine dose, while policemen are given the controversial Covaxin dose during the frontline workers’ (FLWs’) inoculation, which is continuing in Madhya Pradesh.

Covishield is the local name for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine developed in the UK and Covaxin is locally made by the pharmaceutical company, Bharat Biotech. Controversy about the Covaxin vaccine arose due to the requirement of a consent form to be filled in, which is mandatory for beneficiaries as the clinical trials for this vaccine are continuing.

All vaccination sites (vaccination booths) at the collectorate are supplied with Covishield, which does not need any consent form, while all session sites of the police control-room (PCR) are supplied with Covaxin, which need a consent form from the beneficiaries as the Phase 3 trials are continuing.

There are 18 session sites located around the PCR. Similarly, session sites at Raj Bhavan, where the securitymen are from different police battalions, the Nehru Nagar Police Lines, the 25th Battalion, Bangarasia and Misrod road are supplied with Covaxin.