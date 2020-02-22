No notification is as eternal as Gita or Bible: CM Kamal Nath addresses IFS officers’ summit

BHOPAL: The government has to work keeping in mind the current situation, as priorities of people are changing, said Chief Minister.
For him, no notification is as eternal as the Gita or the Bible that, it cannot be changed, he said at the IFS officers’ summit on Saturday.
Since change cannot be brought through tension and conflict, the government has to transform itself, he said, adding, there should not be any conflict between foresters and tribal people.
Nath advised the forest officials to keep away from locking horns with tribes.
Every forester is responsible for protecting forest wealth, the Chief Minister said.
Nevertheless, the forest officers think they live in a world which is different from that of others, but it is no so, as everyone lives in the same world, Nath said.
He said that everyone should work together and that there should be coordination between the officers and the field workers.
It is only then that forests can be protected, Nath said, adding, the current situation is different from the one prevailing in 1980 when the Forests Act was made.
Then doing something was easier than doing something today, he said. Setting up a national parks was easy, but today, it is not so, he said.
Bamboos and small grains have become financially more viable than they were earlier, Nath said.
Besides, the world is heading towards making non-chemical pharmaceuticals, and such an effort is important for building future, he said.
Forest minister Umang Singhar, additional chief secretary (forests) AP Shrivastava and APCF, U Prakasham, were present at the summit.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)