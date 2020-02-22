No notification is as eternal as Gita or Bible: CM Kamal Nath addresses IFS officers’ summit

BHOPAL: The government has to work keeping in mind the current situation, as priorities of people are changing, said Chief Minister.

For him, no notification is as eternal as the Gita or the Bible that, it cannot be changed, he said at the IFS officers’ summit on Saturday.

Since change cannot be brought through tension and conflict, the government has to transform itself, he said, adding, there should not be any conflict between foresters and tribal people.

Nath advised the forest officials to keep away from locking horns with tribes.

Every forester is responsible for protecting forest wealth, the Chief Minister said.

Nevertheless, the forest officers think they live in a world which is different from that of others, but it is no so, as everyone lives in the same world, Nath said.