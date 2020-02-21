Madhya Pradesh: Major reform in school education, Kamal Nath govt to introduce 1,500 preprimary schools

BHOPAL: In a major reform in school education, government preprimary schools are being opened across the state for the first time. Children from age of three years and above will be eligible for admission.

School education department planned introducing 1,500 preprimary school in five districts in a pilot project. Encouraged with the results, now school education department has sought information from across the state, suitable to start a preprimary school.

The school education department has asked collectors of all districts to send information on habitats with number of kids above four years of age. Besides, information on basic requirements like water and electric supply has been sought.