Madhya Pradesh: Brajesh Sharma peddling his way to a pollution-free environment

Omkareshwar: Once upon a time, he was settled in Georgia and working with a renowned software company, but now he is on a mission. A mission to create awareness among the masses on, ‘Say No to Single-Use Plastic’. Meet Brajesh Sharma who is on a nation-wide awareness campaign on his bicycle in a bid to arrest the alarming effect of single-use plastic on humans, animals, birds and most importantly on the environment.

Brajesh, a resident of Morena district in Madhya Pradesh will be peddling for more than 8,000-kilometer to different states of the country.

Brajesh reached Omkareshwar on Saturday from Barwaha village and after visiting the holy shrine in Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga will thereafter move to Khandwa and later towards Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Brajesh was welcomed by chief municipal officer Bhawana Pateriya on his arrival in Omkareshwar.

However, during his brief stay at Omkareshwar, Brajesh who was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan shared that what inspired him to take on this mission was seeing a picture of a sparrow trapped in a polythene bag.

“When I was in Georgia, my friend Nilesh Shah sent this picture to me on my Facebook account. This one small picture changed my state of mind completely and I decided to make people aware of the hazardous effect of single-use plastic through my campaign called, ‘Explore India on Pedals’, Brajesh said.

Brajesh kicked-started his campaign on September 17 from Gandhi Nagar on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and after visiting different cities and towns in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh came to Omkareshwar to spread his message.

Brajesh informed that so far he has already met more than 2 lakh students from different schools in different states to spread the message of not to use single-use plastic anymore.

Brajesh is all set to head to the South Indian states and is expecting a good response from there as well.