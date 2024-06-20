 NEET UG Paper Leak: BJP Experimented Leaks In Saffron Labs MP, Gujarat & Now Expanding It To National Level, Rahul Gandhi Hits Out (WATCH)
NEET UG Paper Leak: BJP Experimented Leaks In Saffron Labs MP, Gujarat & Now Expanding It To National Level, Rahul Gandhi Hits Out (WATCH)

He highlighted these states as the "epicenter" of the controversy, linking it to BJP's governance, which he referred to as their "laboratories."

Thursday, June 20, 2024
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed serious concerns over the alleged paper leak of the NEET UG exam 2024 on Thursday, shortly after four from Bihar confessed to the crime. Gandhi accused the BJP government of expanding the paper leaks that were earlier restricted to their 'epicenters Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat' to national level now.

article-image

Addressing media conference in Delhi, Gandhi alleged that the BJP experimented these leaks at their saffron 'laboratories' MP & Gujarat and now expanding the paper-leak formula across the states, destroying future of the lakhs of youths.

He said, "Wherever there is a BJP government, like in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, you can see the epicenter of such problems. The whole country knows that Madhya Pradesh used to be the epicenter of paper leaks (referring to Vyapam Scam), now it includes Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh as well. The BJP itself claims that Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are their laboratories."

Gandhi further added, "As long as the country's institutions remain in the hands of the BJP, and until these responsibilities are given to fair people, these problems will persist."

article-image

"Jab tak BJP rahegi, tab tak ye sab badhta rahega," (as long as the BJP is in power, these issues will only continue to grow), he added.

Rahul Gandhi's comments show his worry that under BJP rule, the integrity of institutions is compromised, leading to recurring problems like the NEET paper leak.

