 NCPCR Asks Dhar SP, Collector To Lodge FIR Against MLA Alawa
NCPCR Asks Dhar SP, Collector To Lodge FIR Against MLA Alawa

Children were engaged in political rally taken out on August 9.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 07:53 PM IST
NCPCR Asks Dhar SP, Collector To Lodge FIR Against MLA Alawa

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Commission for Protection Child Rights has asked the state election commission to take necessary action against the JAYS political party and have served notices on Dhar district collector and SP directing to register FIR against MLA Dr Heerala Alawa and others. The notices were served on Friday.

The Commission has asked the collector and SP to lodge an FIR against Alawa and others responsible for violating the law. The officials have been directed to submit the action taken report within three days.

To mark the World Indigenous Day on August 9, the Jay Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) had taken out numerous rallies in Dhar district. The rallies were taken out under the leadership of MLA Dr Heeralal Alawa.  

The commission came to know that several school children had participated in the rallies. The Commission found contravention of the Juvenile Justice Act and violation of the various regulations and guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India on various occasions. 

The Commission has requested the election commission to pass necessary directions regarding engaging children for the political campaign and to ‘take necessary action against the political party as deemed appropriate’.

