 Bhopal: Scindia Calls Congress' Participation In Yagya & Other Hindu Rituals A 'Mere Propaganda'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Scindia Calls Congress' Participation In Yagya & Other Hindu Rituals A 'Mere Propaganda'

Bhopal: Scindia Calls Congress' Participation In Yagya & Other Hindu Rituals A 'Mere Propaganda'

Addressing the remarks of the opposition leader, Govind Singh, Scindia stated, "I respect his perspective; he is a seasoned leader. The public will make their choice, and their decision will be evident in this upcoming election."

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a veiled attack on Congress, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia termed the opposition's participation in 'yagya' and scared thread (Janeau) ceremony, a mere propaganda. He was speaking to reporters during his visit in Gwalior on Saturday. He further expressed confidence that Modi will form government in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"In the past month, we have been hearing a lot about the stories of Lord Rama and the Mahabharata. The ceremonies of 'yagya' are being conducted, and the sacred thread ceremony is taking place after a long time. It's noteworthy that a political party is announcing the path of Lord Rama's exile for the first time."

He further added, "I firmly believe that the people of this country are well-informed, and they will speak through their votes. The truth will come to light, as actions speak louder than words."

Read Also
MP: Union MInister Scindia Visits RSS Office In Gwalior For First Time Since Joining BJP
article-image

Scindia touched upon the current political scenario, saying, "Certain individuals are gathering in pursuit of power, despite keeping conflicting beliefs within themselves. While some hearts may not align, political alliances are forming. However, the citizens of the country will make the ultimate decision in 2024, distinguishing between genuine intentions and mere rhetoric."

Addressing the remarks of the opposition leader, Govind Singh, Scindia stated, "I respect his perspective; he is a seasoned leader. The public will make their choice, and their decision will be evident in this upcoming election."

Read Also
On Cam: Congress Ko Khujli Kyu Ho Rahi? Scindia Replies To Kamal Nath's Statement Over Attending...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress Claims People Will Remove 'Corrupt BJP Govt' In MP Like They Had Done In Karnataka

Congress Claims People Will Remove 'Corrupt BJP Govt' In MP Like They Had Done In Karnataka

Bhopal: Scindia Calls Congress' Participation In Yagya & Other Hindu Rituals A 'Mere Propaganda'

Bhopal: Scindia Calls Congress' Participation In Yagya & Other Hindu Rituals A 'Mere Propaganda'

MP Viral Video: Angry Brothers Thrash Bare-Chested Youth With Belts For Posting Morphed Photo Of...

MP Viral Video: Angry Brothers Thrash Bare-Chested Youth With Belts For Posting Morphed Photo Of...

MP: Headmaster Drags Student By Hair After Catching Him Deflate Tyres Of Bikes Parked In School...

MP: Headmaster Drags Student By Hair After Catching Him Deflate Tyres Of Bikes Parked In School...

Bhopal Civic Body Imposes Spot Fine On Non-Segregation Of Wet & Dry Garbage

Bhopal Civic Body Imposes Spot Fine On Non-Segregation Of Wet & Dry Garbage