Bhopal: Scindia Calls Congress' Participation In Yagya & Other Hindu Rituals A 'Mere Propaganda'

Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a veiled attack on Congress, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia termed the opposition's participation in 'yagya' and scared thread (Janeau) ceremony, a mere propaganda. He was speaking to reporters during his visit in Gwalior on Saturday. He further expressed confidence that Modi will form government in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"In the past month, we have been hearing a lot about the stories of Lord Rama and the Mahabharata. The ceremonies of 'yagya' are being conducted, and the sacred thread ceremony is taking place after a long time. It's noteworthy that a political party is announcing the path of Lord Rama's exile for the first time."

He further added, "I firmly believe that the people of this country are well-informed, and they will speak through their votes. The truth will come to light, as actions speak louder than words."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also MP: Union MInister Scindia Visits RSS Office In Gwalior For First Time Since Joining BJP

Scindia touched upon the current political scenario, saying, "Certain individuals are gathering in pursuit of power, despite keeping conflicting beliefs within themselves. While some hearts may not align, political alliances are forming. However, the citizens of the country will make the ultimate decision in 2024, distinguishing between genuine intentions and mere rhetoric."

Addressing the remarks of the opposition leader, Govind Singh, Scindia stated, "I respect his perspective; he is a seasoned leader. The public will make their choice, and their decision will be evident in this upcoming election."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)