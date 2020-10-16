Navratri 2020: Covid recovered people can keep fast but with dietary precautions

BHOPAL: Doctors and dieticians in the city say that people who have recovered from Covid can keep fast during Navratri, beginning from Saturday, although with precautions. They should avoid keeping ‘nirjala’ (without water) fast and should not go without food for long durations. The experts say that as only the body’s immune system can help one defeat Covid-19 hence anything that weakens or lowers immunity can harm patients who have recovered from the disease.

Dr Mahesh Maheshwari, assistant professor, AIIMS, Bhopal, said that Covid-19 patients who have tested negative and are in the recovery phase can fast provided they are not suffering from co-morbidities like hypertension and diabetes. And even they should eat at least twice or thrice a day. They should include milk, milk products and fruits in their diet.

According to Dr AK Shrivastava, medical superintendent, Hamidia Hospital, the very fact that a person got infected with Covid shows that his immunity level or body resistance was low. And remaining hungry for long periods lowers your blood sugar levels (Hypoglycaemia in medical jargon). So, that should be avoided. The recovered patients who are suffering from any lifestyle diseases should strictly refrain from fasting. Those who are otherwise healthy can fast but should take a healthy diet.