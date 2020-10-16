Navratri 2020: Significance, tithi and all you need to know about nine-day festival

The auspicious occasion of Navratri is just round the corner and it is time to start prepping for the celebrations with the same fervour and enthusiasm.

The nine-day fest, which is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, begins on October 17.

Significance:

The festival is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil and is associated with the prominent battle that took place between Durga and demon Mahishasura.

Celebration:

Devotees of Maa Durga shall keep a fast and worship one of the nine forms of Durga every day. As each day is associated with the incarnation of the goddess, devotees get dressed in specific colours dedicated to the same.

Date:

Navratri celebrations shall begin on October 17 this year.

Ghat Sthapna Tithi:

As per drikpanchang, the Kalash Sthapana shubh muhurat is between 6:23 AM to 10:12 AM.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:29 AM to 10:23 AM

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 11:56 AM to 12:43 PM

9 colours:

Here is the list of colours to wear on each day of Navratri 2020:

Day 1, October 17 - Pratipada: Grey

Day 2, October 18 - Dwitiya: Orange

Day 3, October 19 - Tritiya: White

Day 4, October 20 - Chaturthi: Red

Day 5, October 21 - Panchami: Royal Blue

Day 6, October 22 - Sashti: Yellow

Day 7, October 23 - Saptami: Green

Day 8, October 24 - Ashtami: Peacock Green

Day 9, October 25 - Navami: Purple