Now, you can get online darshan of Mumbadevi during Navratri; here's how

Mumbai: Mumbaikars won't be deprived of a glimpse of the city's local deity Mumba Devi, this Navratri. The temple trust has decided to go digital. The trust has come up with an official web portal, which would facilitate online darshan of the deity during the Navratri festival that commences from October 17.

According to the trust, Mumbaikars just need to visit http://www.mumbadevi.org.in to get darshan of their beloved deity.

Hemant Jadhav, manager, Mumbadevi Mandir said for the first time they have developed a website where the devotees. Moreover, the devotees can watch the live Aarti for a lifetime. “Every year we witness more than lakhs of devotees during Ashwin Navratri but this year amid pandemic we decided to go digital for our devotees. Moreover, we have provided all details regarding Aarti’s which will be held during Navratri,” he said.

Moreover, they have also urged devotees to not step out as mandir is still not open for darshan for which they have taken this initiative. “We are following all the covid-19 protocols and norms inside the mandir premises,” he added.