Muslim Man Organises Bhagwat Katha In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Says He Saw Lord Hanuman In Dream (WATCH)

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): It is very common to hear a Hindu family organising Shrimad Bhagwat Katha but this time a Muslim family has organised the religious event from October 3 to October 11.

Firoq Khan, informed Free Press that he saw Lord Hanuman in his dream and thus he decided to have the katha. Also, his family has faith in Sanatan Dharma.

According to information, Firoq khan, resident of Ward No. 15 of Bhitarwar Municipal Council saw God Hanuman in his dream and decided to organise Shrimad Bhagwat Katha. The Katha started from October 3 and will conclude on October 11 and recited by famous story teller Dr. Shyam Sundar Parashar Shastri.

While having a conversation with Free Press, Firoq Shah told that his family and even, nearby Hindu people are also supporting him. He further said he has also made preparations for huge Bhandara on the last day of Katha and a lot of Hindus are expected to reach.

Although, Khan belongs from Muslim community, but he and his family has faith and devotion in Hindu religion. They believe that by the grace of Hanuman ji, they had good crop last year. He renovated God Hanuman Temple and then conducted the Katha.

Notably, his family comes to Hanuman ji's temple in morning and evening to worship on daily basis.

Bhitarwar city is immersed with an atmosphere of devotion where people from different communities are coming together to be a part of this katha. It stands as a testament to the power of faith transcending religious boundaries, enriching community ties in an increasingly diverse society.