Bhopal Shocker! CCTV Clip Shows Woman Dumping 2-Day-Old Baby Girl On Railway Track

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a two-day-old abandoned baby girl was rescued from the railway track in Bhopal, CCTV footage has surfaced revealing disturbing details on Wednesday.

The clip shows a middle-aged woman carrying a yellow and a blue-coloured packet—supposed to be the same in which the little girl was found tied on the railway tracks. She is seen picking the bag from her scooter near a railway track, quickly running her eyes across to ensure there is no one looking at her. The video further shows her returning empty-handed.

The police arrested the accused woman, and investigations have revealed that the baby was born to a 17-year-old minor.

Watch the CCTV below :-

Teen pregnancy

It is suspected that the early pregnancy of the teenage girl might have led her family to make the heartbreaking decision to abandon the child. Authorities believe that the family may have been trying to conceal the birth due to societal pressure.

This new evidence has provided a crucial lead for the police, who are on investigation to identify the woman involved. The footage is being closely analysed to trace the scooty's registration and find the possible clues about her identity.

All about the disturbing incident

The newborn was discovered on Wednesday in Bagh Umrao Dulha, Bhopal, after locals heard the cries of a baby near the tracks. Following the sound, they found the sack with the baby girl inside, her umbilical cord still uncut. She was immediately taken to the hospital for medical care.

Authorities are appealing to the public for any information that might help them locate the woman seen in the CCTV footage.

The police are determined to uncover the reasons behind this heart-wrenching act and ensure the safety and well-being of the newborn girl.