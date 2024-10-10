'Firoz' Poses As 'Rahul' To Secure Entry At Garba Pandal In Ujjain, Caught With A Pack Of Condoms

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim youth was caught posing as a Hindu at a garba pandal in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Wednesday. Objectionable items like a packet of condoms were found in his pocket.

The accused secured the entry by hiding his identity and giving the wrong name at the gate.

The incident was reported on the seventh day on Wednesday night at a garba event at Dalda Maidan Pandiya Khedi under the Maxi Road Overbridge. Members of Hindu Jagran Manch caught accused Firoz, who revealed his name as 'Rahul'.

According to the information, Hindu activists were conducting checks at the entry gate and on the ground of the garba pandal. When they asked the accused youth his name, he said 'Rahul'. They sought his Aadhaar card for the confirmation, which the accused showed after much persuasion. Shocked to read the name 'Firoz', the members of Hindu outfits dragged him to the police.

The Hindu outfits condemned the incident. "Navratri is a sacred festival for Hindus, and Garba is a form of worship. Securing entry fraudulently and bringing condoms to the pandal shows such people's intention. Strict action should be taken against the accused.

This information was shared by the coordinator of Ujjain Hindu Jagran Manch, Neelurani Chauhan, Ritesh Maheshwari, co-coordinator of Hindu Jagran Manch, Rahul Sisodia, Kapil Kasera, Gajendra Sharma, Dinesh Makwana, Deepak Rathore, Ram Gehlot (Bittu), Ravi Kahar, and Rithvik Tiwari.

'Waseem' turns 'Pankaj' in Indore

A similar case has surfaced in Indore as well, where a Muslim youth Waseem was caught posing as Pankaj at a garba pandal. Several users, including journalists, have shared the posts on social media; however, Free Press is yet to confirm the Indore case.

Notably, 'vigilant' Hindu organisations, with the consent of pandal managers, have decided not to allow non-Hindus in the garba events in Madhya Pradesh. Posters of "Non-Hindus not allowed' were spotted at garba events in Ratlam, Guna, and other cities of the state.