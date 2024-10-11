Madhya Pradesh: BJP's Brijbihari Pateriya Resigns As MLA | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA Brijbihari Pateriya resigned from the membership of the state Assembly allegedly over the Kesli police adopting a dilly-dally attitude in registration of a case against a local doctor on Thursday. Pateriya represented Deori Assembly constituency in Sagar district.

Interacting with Free Press, Pateriya said a man named Dhan Singh Yadav, aged 70 to 80 years, resident of Medki village had died due to snake bite.

“He was a poor person. When his family took the body for autopsy then doctor Deepak Dubey said that he will mention snake bite in the report when the victim's family will pay 10 per cent of the Rs 4 lakh compensation. When the family expressed inability in meeting the bribe demand, the accused doctor had not mentioned snake bite in the post-mortem report.”

Read Also BRCs Fail To Distribute Bicycles To 6th And 9th Class Students Across Madhya Pradesh

"When I came to know about the incident, I rushed to the Kesli police station, but the police showed a dilly-dally attitude in registering a case against the accused doctor. If the ruling party MLA has to meet such a fate then there is no logic of remaining MLA. Hence, I tendered my resignation as MLA," he said.

He added that he has staged a dharna in front of the police station to press for the demand that a case shall be filed against the accused doctor. The dharna continued till the filing of this report.