MP: 'Ye Toh Sirf Trailer Hai...' PM Modi Addresses Rally In Balaghat, Promises To Take India To New Heights (WATCH)

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh):

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Balaghat on Tuesday, where he discussed key issues related to the development of the state and pledged to work for various communities.

Commencing his address, PM Modi extended greetings for Navratri and emphasised the significance of India's women power, acknowledging the role of Balaghat.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In expressing his dissatisfaction with the Congress government, PM Modi highlighted their focus on limited infrastructure development and outdated notions of poverty. On the other hand, he highlighted the BJP's dedication to inclusive growth, guaranteeing advancement for every region of the country.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He highlighted several ongoing initiatives for Madhya Pradesh, including the 'GI tag' initiative to promote Waraseoni handloom sarees and the Balaghat to Gondia wide gauge railway route.

Ongoing development is just a glimpse

He stated “Modi isn't here for leisure; his ambitions are vast. Like lighting sparkles before launching a rocket on Diwali, the ongoing development is just a glimpse. India is yet to celebrate its true potential, its real Diwali. And it's for this purpose that I seek your blessings. (Ye toh sirf trailer hai), ” Modi smilingly said, promising to take India to new heights.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He expressed his deep disregard towards the opposition and said, “When BJP nominated the first female tribal President, Congress vehemently opposed her, disregarding tribal heritage. They neglected revolutionaries like Govind Guru, denying them the status of freedom fighters. Congress seeks to credit independence to its royal family, ignoring tribal contributions. It's our government that rightfully honoured Govind Guru as a freedom fighter.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Modi - a Mahakal Bhakt, only bows to public

With sheer confidence and honesty, PM Modi stated, “From the heartland of MP, Modi, a devotee of Mahakaal, bows only to the public or the divine. He learned from Mahakaal to endure insults for the nation's service and to quash anti-national forces fearlessly. Modi remains unfazed by their provocations.”

Modi also criticised the opposition, particularly the INDI Alliance, and said that the opposition was trying to weaken the values of Sanatan Dharma by opposing his plans and initiatives, especially the INDI Alliance.

PM Modi urged the people to support BJP candidates in the upcoming lok sabha elections to be held on April 19, promising to eradicate corruption and achieve historic breakthroughs in the next five years.

In his concluding remarks, he thanked the attendees and urged them to spread his message of appreciation to others.