 MP: Woman Injured As Roof Collapses Due To Heavy Rain In Jabalpur; Narmada River Overflow Causes Widespread Flooding
The roof was damaged by a falling rock due to heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman was severely injured after the roof of her house in Jabalpur fell due to heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Madan Mahal, Jabalpur. The roof was damaged by a falling rock due to heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. The house, belonging to Manish Sahu of Premnagar Vinoba Ward, suffered significant damage. Municipal officials rushed to the scene as soon as the incident was reported.

Rise In Narmada River Water Level

The relentless rainfall has also led to a sudden rise in the water level of the Narmada River, causing the river to overflow and submerge nearby ghats. The continuous downpour in Seoni and surrounding districts is contributing to the rising water levels. The Narmada, along with its tributaries like Gaur and Temar, is showing a ferocious flow.

For the first time in 20 years, the water level has reached the Navgraha Temple at Gaurighat. The sudden rise in water levels late at night left people with little time to react.

The water level began to rise rapidly after 5 AM, submerging shops, platforms, and the seats of priests at the ghats. Boat operations have been halted, and barricades have been set up to prevent people from accessing the flooded areas.

