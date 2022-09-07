MP wins 4 gold, 1 silver in Responsible Tourism Awards

Tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur along with Principal Secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla and founder director, ICRT and managing director (MD) of Responsible Tourism Partnership, Harold Goodwin with the winners at the award ceremony | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh got 4 Gold and 1 Silver WTM (World Travel Market) Responsible Tourism India Awards.

The gold awards have been given for Increase Diversity in Tourism: How Inclusive is Our Industries, Growing the Local Economic Benefit, Contributing to Cultural Heritage and Increase Tourism Contribution to Natural Heritage. It won Silver Award in Access for the Differently Abled – Age Travellers, Employees and Holiday Makers category.

The award ceremony was organised under an international symposium by 'International Centre for Responsible Tourism (ICRT)' in collaboration with Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) and ADTOI (Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India) MP Chapter.

Tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur along with Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla and founder director, ICRT and managing director (MD) of Responsible Tourism Partnership, Harold Goodwin, presented awards to the winners. A total of 26 awards were given in 9 categories in the ceremony.

Thakur said that tourism is a powerful discipline which will play an important role in building a self-reliant India.

The award was organised outside London for the first time. Besides the ceremony, Matki, a folk dance of Malwa was presented by Swati Ukhle and her troupe Ujjain.

In awe seeing how MP is working on responsible tourism:Goodwin

Besides, a symposium on Responsible Tourism was held in the morning session. Founder Director of ICRT Harold Goodwin said, “It is people who make places and in Madhya Pradesh we have seen it. I was in complete awe seeing this in MP. Their hospitality, love and understanding. This is why it is called the heart of incredible India.” He further said “In this state, I have seen that everyone is working together. From tourism minister to Principal Secretary from other government officials to NGOs and locals there was no gap. This was really commendable. I have visited so many places and everything was in the right direction when it comes to responsible tourism. The way Madhya Pradesh Tourism is empowering women is really admirable.” Principal Secretary Tourism and Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that rural tourism will get a great shape under the Responsible Tourism Mission.

