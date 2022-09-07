Bhopal: 10 IAS officers transferred in Madhya Pradesh

File Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government transferred 10 Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers on Wednesday. Manu Shrivastava, Administrative Officer, Revenue Board, Gwalior, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Cottage and Rural Industries Department.

Smita Bhardwaj, Principal Secretary, Cottage and Rural Industries Department, has been shifted as Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission.

Amit Rathod, Principal Secretary, Science and Technology Department, is Member (administrative), Revenue Board, Gwalior.

Nikunj Kumar Shrivastava, Commissioner, Urban Administration and Development, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Science and Technology Department.

Shobit Jain, Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission, has been appointed as Member Secretary, Madhya Pradesh State Food Commission.

Alka Shrivastava, Member Secretary, Madhya Pradesh State Food Commission is now Registrar, Madhya Pradesh State Consumer Redressal Commission.

Bharat Yadav, Commissioner, Madhya Pradesh Housing and Infrastructure Development Board, has been posted as OSD cum Commissioner, Urban Administration and Development Department and Commissioner, Madhya Pradesh Housing and Infrastructure Development Board (additional charge).

Alok Kumar Singh, Director, Panchayat Raj, has been appointed as Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited. Amar Pal Singh, Additional Secretary, Panchayat and Rural Development Department, is now Director, Panchayat Raj.

Veerendra Kumar, Secretary, Revenue Board, Gwalior, and Chief Executive Officer, Special Area Development Authority, Gwalior (additional charge) has been posted as Deputy Secretary in Mantralay.