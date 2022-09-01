Uttar Pradesh: Major shakeup in bureaucracy; 16 Senior IAS transferred

CM Yogi Adityanath addressing a meeting | Uttar Pradesh. org

In one of the biggest administrative reshuffle in the wee hours of Thursday, 16 senior Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers of Uttar Pradesh were transferred. The list includes Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Information, Dr Naveneet Sehgal. Sehgal has been sent to relatively less important sports department.

The transfer of the bureaucrats was expected as several ministers had complained to the BJP top brass about unruly behaviour of the officials; Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was then instructed to look into the issue and take appropriate action.

Meanwhile, Few junior officials in Public Works Department (PWD) were removed after reports of irregularities in departmental transfers.

Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad now has charge of the Home Department after senior officer IAS Awaneesh Awasthi's retirement.

Sehgal's transfer was most surprising since he had looked after important departments like Information, Khadi, silk and textile department, Export promotion, One District-One Product and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

According to top bureaucratic sources, his animosity with a senior officer and closeness to the elite in Delhi circle cost him dearly.

In the reshuffle, the ACS secondary education, Aradhana Shukla too was removed and sent to least important Aayush department since she didn't have a cordial relations with the minister.

Energy department will now be led by IAS Mahesh Gupta who served as ACS to the Governor until now.

Allegedly, many ministers had spoken about officials being non-cooperative with them. The promblem aggravated when Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak wrote to ACS Health, Amit Mohan Prasad enquiring about transfers approved without informing him.

Dinesh Khatik, UP Jal Shakti minister even submitted his resignation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the non cooperation of the officials.