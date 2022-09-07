Bhopal: South Africa team reviews preparations, visits special enclosures for cheetahs at Kuno Sanctuary

Cheetah\Representative |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The team from South Africa did a thorough study of Kuno Palpur Sanctuary, Sheopur during its two day tour which ended on Wednesday. Principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) JS Chauhan, dean of WII, Yadvendra Jhala and other senior officers accompanied the South African team.

Sources said that the visiting team did minute study of everything under the Cheetah project and also inspected the special enclosures made for Cheetahs scheduled to be translocated here.

The four-member team held a detailed discussion with Kuno Palpur Sanctuary officers as well as senior forest officers over the Cheetah translocation plan.

“ The members of the South Africa team have seen everything in Kuno Palpur Sanctuary. They also visited the special enclosures made for Cheetahs. Their view is very positive. Moreover, they have given a lot of suggestions as they know Cheetah’s better than us. We all have welcomed their suggestions,” said an officer who accompanied the team.

The team will leave for Delhi and there they will hold discussions with officials of the Union ministry of forest, environment and climate change.

Notably, Special enclosures have been made inside Kuno Palpur Sanctuary where Cheetahs would be kept for acclimatization to their new environment before being released into the wild. The first batch of Cheetahs is expected to arrive from Namibia and it is being said five Cheetahs would be brought from there in the first phase. So far, the Indian government is yet to sign MoU with South Africa. The MoU is likely to be signed in the coming days once the visiting team of South Africa will return to its country and submit the study report.

Notably, on his birthday on September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to attend the programme wherein Cheetahs will be released into the enclosures of Kuno Palpur Sanctuary. Preparations are being made in full swing and no stone is being left in this regard. Even helipads have been constructed in and near to the Sanctuary.