 MP Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Across State, Flood Like Situation; Red Alert In Bhopal, Riasen & More
MP Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Across State, Flood Like Situation; Red Alert In Bhopal, Riasen & More

MP Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Across State, Flood Like Situation; Red Alert In Bhopal, Riasen & More

According to the meteorological department, a deep depression has formed around Odisha, which is strong in Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas. Due to this, heavy rains occurred. It will continue to remain active for the next 24 hours also.

Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 02:18 PM IST
Heavy rains across Madhya Pradesh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The strongest rain system has become active in Madhya Pradesh, bringing heavy rain alerts across the state on Wednesday. In more than 30 districts including Bhopal, Jabalpur and Narmadapuram of Madhya Pradesh, it has been raining, somewhere heavy and somewhere slow, in the last 24 hours.

Red alert

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert of extremely heavy rain in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Harda, Guna and Ashok Nagar on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Indore, Ujjain and Gwalior.

Current weather condition of MP

Current weather condition of MP | IMD Bhopal

Orange alert

Orange alerts have been issued in Rajgarh, Datia, Khandwa, Devas, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh on Wednesday. 

Flood-Like situation

On Wednesday, many areas faced flood-like situations. It is learnt that a village in Balaghat, was evacuated as rain water gushed inside the houses.

In Bhopal, rainfall continued in unabated manner since morning hours, resulting in water logging in low lying areas. 

Normal life has been thrown out of gear due to intermittent rainfall. The visibility got reduced in Bhopal and many other parts of the state. Due to this reason, car drivers drive their car by switching on the lights.

More dam gets opened

In Narmadapuram, 9 out of 13 gates of Tawa Dam, 17 out of 21 gates of Bargi Dam, 10 gates of Mohanpura Dam, 5 gates of Halali Dam and 4 gates of Madikheda Dam have been opened. 

Due to heavy rains in Bhopal, two gates of Kaliyasot Dam, two of Kolar Dam and one each of Bhadbhada and Kerava Dam were opened on Wednesday. It has rained two and a half inches here in the last 24 hours.

