 Madhya Pradesh Woman Teams Up With ‘Devars’, Kills Her ‘Social Media-Illiterate’ Husband In Gwalior
Mahavir had a suspicion that his wife and brother-in-law were having an affair.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 06:33 PM IST
Wife along with brother-in-law killed husband in Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman teamed up with her ‘devars’ (brothers-in-law) and hatched a plan to kill her husband as he lacked knowledge to operate social media in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. They took him to an isolated place and hurled stones at him till he died and dumped his body in a well. The accused woman confessed that she desired a husband who would be an expert on social media and would make reels with her, however, her spouse was just the opposite.

The deceased was identified as Mahavir Sharan Kaurav, resident of Bhind Alampur. 

According to information, Jyoti Kaurav, wife of Mahavir Sharan Kaurav, told her brother-in-law Surendra Kaurav, to take her husband to Gwalior on the pretext of meeting an acquaintance in jail. When Surrendra approached Mahavir, he agreed to go to Gwalior and the next day he met their acquaintance. 

While returning back, when they reached near Utila, Jyoti called Surendra twice on his mobile, and asked him to kill her husband. Upon this, Surrendra stopped the car at an isolated place in Bhogipura area of ​​Utila on the pretext of smoking ganja. When they were smoking, Mahavir asked Surrendra, "Why is his wife calling him again and again?

Mahavir had a suspicion that his wife and Surrendra were having an affair. When Mahavir confronted Surrendra they were involved in a heated argument and Surrendra pelted stones on Mahavir and he died on the spot. 

Wife killed husband over no interest in social media

Mahavir threw the body in the well and flew to Ayodhya. When Surrendra did not reach his home, his father went to the police station with Jyoti. 

Upon investigations by police, it was revealed that Jyoti made a plan with Surrendra to kill her husband since he wasn’t well versed with the social media.

