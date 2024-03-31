MP Weather Updates: Drizzle Expected In Gwalior, Jabalpur; Extreme Heat In Guna, Shivpuri For Next 3 Days |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will experience two different types of weather conditions on Sunday. Drizzle is forecasted across 20 districts, including Gwalior and Jabalpur, amidst the summer heat. Additionally, nights will be uncomfortably warm in several cities of the state.

According to Meteorological Department’s scientist Abhijeet Chakraborty, a combination of cyclonic circulation, trough, and western disturbance may lead to rain and storms in a few districts of both East and West Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Simultaneously, hot winds are expected to cause a heat wave in Guna, Shivpuri, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Mandla, and Balaghat for the next 2 to 3 days.

The nights will be hot and humid in Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Umaria, and Balaghat for the next two days, with temperatures hovering between 23 to 25 degrees. This trend is expected to persist and intensify thereafter.

The current weather system is expected to change by Monday, rising thetemperatures further. However, a Western Disturbance is forecasted to affect the Western Himalayas on April 3, potentially influencing the weather in the state within the subsequent 2 to 3 days.

Satna hottest on Saturday

Saturday witnessed cloudy conditions in various cities of Madhya Pradesh, resulting in a drop in daytime temperatures. Bhopal saw a decrease of 1.3 degrees, with the mercury settling at 37.7 degrees. Indore recorded 37.4 degrees, while Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain registered temperatures of 38.5, 37.7, and 37.5 degrees respectively.

Satna experienced the highest temperatures on Saturday, reaching 40.7 degrees, followed by Khandwa at 40.1 degrees, Damoh at 40.2 degrees, Khajuraho and Mandla both at 40.4 degrees. Conversely, Pachmarhi recorded the lowest temperature at 32.4 degrees, while Malajkhand and Chhindwara recorded temperatures of 36.2 and 36.8 degrees respectively. Other cities also witnessed elevated temperatures.