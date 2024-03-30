Indoreans Make Way For Ambulance Passing Through Gair; Compassionate Gesture Wins Hearts (WATCH)

WATCH: Indoreans Makes Way For Ambulence To Pass Through Gair; Praised By All | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a very compassionate act, Indoreans who were immersed in the joy of Rangpanchmi on Saturday, made a way for an ‘Ambulence’ to pass through Gair at the Rajawada.

In fact, the entire Indore city is playing colours at Rajwada on Saturday to celebrate Rangpanchmi. Suddenly, an ambulance was seen trying to pass through the Rajwada area. As soon as the arrival of the ambulance was noticed, lakhs of people moved aside to make a way so that the ambulance could be passed quickly.

The responsible and conscious behaviour of Indoreans was captured in a video and is being praised by not only politicians but also the entire social media.

इंदौर को सैल्यूट ...

ह्रदय से अभिनंदन ...



गेर के उल्लास और आनंद में डूबे पूरे राजवाड़ा में जहां तिल रखने की जगह न बची हो, कोई किसी को सुन न सके, वहां एक एंबुलेंस के गुजरने पर एक क्षण में रास्ता खाली होता देख अपने इंदौरी भाई-बहनों के लिए मेरे हृदय में प्यार व श्रद्धा और अधिक बढ़… pic.twitter.com/QYbrbKTila — Dr Mohan Yadav (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrMohanYadav51) March 30, 2024

CM Yadav salutes Indore

CM Mohan Yadav took to X to appreciate the Indoreans. He shared the video and wrote, “Salute to Indore...

Heartfelt congratulations...

In the entire Rajwada immersed in the joy and happiness of Gair, where there is no place left to keep even a sesame seed, no one can hear anyone else, seeing the road getting cleared in a moment when an ambulance passes by, there is love in my heart for my Indori brothers and sisters. And the faith increased even more!”

इंदौर का अनुशासन और इंदौरियों की सजगता अद्भुत है।



ऐतिहासिक गेर में रंग बरसाते लाखों लोगों ने एंबुलेंस के लिए रास्ता खाली कर दिया।



उत्सव के उल्लास के बीच ये संवेदनशीलता,ही इंदौर की पहचान है pic.twitter.com/iTT68YeCxE — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (मोदी का परिवार ) (@ChouhanShivraj) March 30, 2024

‘Sensitivity is Indore’s identity,’ says Chouhan

Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also acknowledged the incident and wrote on X, “The infinite feeling of love and cooperation that you all have in your hearts for others is worth imbibing. I express my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations….The discipline of Indore and the alertness of the Indores are amazing. Lakhs of people showering colors in the historic procession cleared the way for the ambulance.

This sensitivity amidst the festive joy is the identity of Indore!"