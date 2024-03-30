 Indoreans Make Way For Ambulance Passing Through Gair; Compassionate Gesture Wins Hearts (WATCH)
The responsible and conscious behaviour of Indoreans was captured in a video and is being praised by not only politicians but also the entire social media.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Indoreans Makes Way For Ambulence To Pass Through Gair; Praised By All | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a very compassionate act, Indoreans who were immersed in the joy of Rangpanchmi on Saturday, made a way for an ‘Ambulence’ to pass through Gair at the Rajawada. 

In fact, the entire Indore city is playing colours at Rajwada on Saturday to celebrate Rangpanchmi. Suddenly, an ambulance was seen trying to pass through the Rajwada area. As soon as the arrival of the ambulance was noticed, lakhs of people moved aside to make a way so that the ambulance could be passed quickly. 

The responsible and conscious behaviour of Indoreans was captured in a video and is being praised by not only politicians but also the entire social media. 

CM Yadav salutes Indore

CM Mohan Yadav took to X to appreciate the Indoreans. He shared the video and wrote, “Salute to Indore...

Heartfelt congratulations...

In the entire Rajwada immersed in the joy and happiness of Gair, where there is no place left to keep even a sesame seed, no one can hear anyone else, seeing the road getting cleared in a moment when an ambulance passes by, there is love in my heart for my Indori brothers and sisters. And the faith increased even more!”

‘Sensitivity is Indore’s identity,’ says Chouhan

Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also acknowledged the incident and wrote on X, “The infinite feeling of love and cooperation that you all have in your hearts for others is worth imbibing. I express my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations….The discipline of Indore and the alertness of the Indores are amazing. Lakhs of people showering colors in the historic procession cleared the way for the ambulance.

This sensitivity amidst the festive joy is the identity of Indore!"

