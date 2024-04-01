MP Weather Update: Temperature Breaches 40°C In Shivpuri; Hot Winds Likely In Over 10 Districts

MP Weather Update: Temperature Reaches 41°C In Shivpuri; Less Impact Of Western Disturbance Is State To Further Intensify Heat | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather remained changed in Madhya Pradesh for the last three days due to the effect of cyclonic circulation, trough and western disturbance. After this the effect of heat has increased again. On Sunday, the day temperature in Shivpuri reached 41 degrees Celsius. At the same time, Ratlam, Khandwa and Narmadapuram also remained hot. Two western weather disturbances are becoming active in the first week of April. However, their impact will be less in the state.

According to the Meteorological Department, two western disturbances will be active in North India on the night of April 2 and April 5. After two to three days, there may be minor impact in Madhya Pradesh. It may be cloudy in some districts. Despite this, there will be no respite from the heat. Along with the day, the nights will also be hot.

There will also be an impact of heat wave

IMD Bhopal scientist Abhijeet Chakraborty said that now there will be an impact of heat wave in many districts of the state. At the same time, heat wave i.e. hot winds will also blow in Guna, Shivpuri, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Mandla and Balaghat for the next 1-2 days. Heat wave affected many districts on Sunday also.

According to the Meteorological Department, nights will also be hotter in Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Umaria, Balaghat. The night temperature here is expected to be between 23 to 25 degrees. After this the effect of heat will increase.

Temperature reached 41 degrees in Shivpuri

Talking about big cities, the temperature was recorded at 37.7 degrees in Bhopal, 36.6 degrees in Indore, 37.5 degrees in Gwalior, 37.9 degrees in Jabalpur and 36.5 degrees in Ujjain.

For the first time on Sunday, the day temperature reached 41 degrees in Shivpuri.