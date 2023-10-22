MP Weather Update: Skies To Remain Cloudy, No Temperature Variation Likely In October

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state is going to feel slight cold at the October end but temperature is not expected to drop before November, i.e. the weather is going to remain constant and skies will be covered with the clouds.

According to the Meteorological Department, a western disturbance is active in North India and another one will activate in the next 4 days. Therefore, there is a possibility of cloud cover and rain in some parts of the state between November 16 and November 20 in some parts of the state. There is no forecast of a temperature drop.

Ministry of Earth Sciences Reports

Former Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences and meteorologist Dr. Madhavan Nayyar Rajeevan, quoting the European Center for Medium Range Weather Forecasts Model, said that due to El Nino, there will not be much cold in the coming winter. The winter season will also be short, which means there will be fewer cold days. From November to February the temperature will be above normal so there is less scope for cold waves.

Winters Expected From 3rd Week Of November

Meteorological Department’s forecast incharge Ved Prakash Singh said that during this period a seasonal system may form in the Bay of Bengal. Due to this, the skies may be cloudy in some areas of Indore and Bhopal division. There is a trend of temperature drop in the state from the second fortnight of November.

Whereas, Indian Meteorological Department has not yet released the forecast for this year’s winter season. Noteably, the winter arrives after western disturbances pass and cold winds from mountains reach the plains.

This time snowfall may be less than normal. Experts said that the number of active and influential western disturbances will also remain less.

El Nilo May Remain Active Till May 2024

El Nino, which was the reason for less rain in monsoon, will also affect winters this year. According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the US weather agency ‘NOAA’, there is an 85% chance of El Nino remaining active in the Northern Hemisphere until May 2024.

Due to this, the sea surface temperature is currently 1.3 degrees higher than the average. Such an increase in sea temperature has been recorded for the first time since February-April 2016.

14 Degrees Celsius In Panchmarhi At Night

Pachmarhi, the hill station of Madhya Pradesh, is the coldest these days. The temperature here during the day is 29 and at night it is around 14 degrees Celsius. Day and night temperatures are also low in Betul and Malajkhand.

On Saturday, the day temperature in Bhopal increased by 1 degree and recorded 33.9 degrees Celsius. It was 32.8 degrees Celsius in Indore, 33.7 in Gwalior, 31.8 in Jabalpur and 34.5 degrees Celsius in Ujjain. The maximum temperature in Umaria, Seoni, Chhindwara, Khargone and Raisen was less than 31 degrees.

October Summarized

There is a trend of all three seasons in October. This time also, the weather has been similar. In the first fortnight of October, many cities including Bhopal, Gwalior, Damoh, Jabalpur, Ujjain experienced such heat as if it was the month of March-April.

In many districts the temperature remained more than 37 degrees. The effect of mild cold was also visible in the first week of October. It also rained in some districts.