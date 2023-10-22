Bhopal: Non-Compliance Of SC, NGT Order On Pollution Level On Diwali

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed to collect a fine from collectors over non-compliance of orders passed by the Supreme Court and the NGT to prevent air pollution caused by firecrackers.

The Bhopal Bench of the NGT, while hearing the contempt petition of Nagrik Upbhokta Manch, has directed the District Magistrates of Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur to follow the order passed earlier, while monitoring the air quality.

According to the petition, as per the NGT order of October 27, 2021, firecrackers made of barium salt should be banned immediately. Firecrackers will be banned in cities with poor air pollution quality and green crackers will be burst only for two hours in medium category cities. Apart from this, the SC had also given instructions to conduct sample testing to ban harmful firecrackers.

To comply with the order, the state government had issued orders to all the district collectors to take undertakings from the firecracker sellers and conduct an investigation. Despite this, the order has not been followed for the last two years. Along with the petition, the air pollution index on the night of Diwali last year was also presented.

Advocate Prabhat Yadav, appearing on behalf of the petitioner said, “The NGT has given order to collect fine from district collectors in case of non-complaisance of its order over firecrackers and pollution level.”

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)