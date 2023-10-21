 Indore: ‘UP Wala Nahi Chalega,’ Angry Congress Supporters Of Shajapur Leader Yogendra Singh Head To Bhopal Over Ticket Denial
Internal conflict among Congress rising a month ahead of elections.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 06:09 PM IST
Representative Image

Shujalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In the series of conflict among the Congress party leaders over ticket denial, another such incident popped up on Saturday. Congress workers and supporters of Shajapur party president Yogendra Singh, with hundreds of vehicles, headed to Kamal Nath's residence in Bhopal after their leader was denied the ticket. Notably, this time Congress has shown faith in Shujalpur Ramveer Singh Sikarwar.

As the convoy proceeded on its way, slogans were raised like, “Daru wala nahi chalega,” “UP wala nahi chalega,” which means, “We don’t want a liquor addict” or “UP person can’t get elected.”

Reason Of The Rebellion

In the elections of 2018, Congress had given a ticket to Ramveer Singh Sikarwar from Shujalpur. He was defeated by the sitting BJP MLA and Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar by 5600 votes. 

On the other hand, Yogendra Singh is the district president of Congress and this time he was also expecting a ticket. But Congress has expressed confidence in Sikarwar for the second time. 

Angered by Congress’s decision of fielding Sikarwar as its candidate, supporters of Yogendra Singh made a strategy to surround the bunglaow of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Hence, all Yogendra Singh supporters left for Bhopal with vehicles from various villages.

Today, Congress workers have left for Bhopal with a convoy of more than 100 vehicles. These supporters hope that in view of their opposition, the Congress high command will reconsider the candidate announced in Shujalpur. Overall, this time also, Congress is struggling with internal conflicts.

Yogendra Singh’s Dominantes Half The Assembly

Shujalpur assembly constituency is traditionally considered a Congress stronghold. For the last three elections, BJP has been winning by a smaller margin than from the Congress. 

Yogendra Singh alias Bunty has considerable dominance in more than 100 villages of the assembly constituency. As per Shujalpur political scenario, Bunty is considered capable of defeating and winning any candidate due to his contacts in the three assemblies of Shujalpur, Kalapipal and Shajapur.

