MP: Student Training And Placement Committee Set Up At SHIM

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): A student-oriented training and placement committee was set up at the Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management (SHIM), located in Bhopal on Saturday. The committee is aimed at forging the career paths of students, and their objectives through ongoing counseling sessions, collaborate with department heads to align student’ career plans with the diverse skill sets demanded by organizations, and ultimately, bridge the gap between industry and academia.

In this committee, MBA and Integrated MBA students underwent a rigorous selection process. After the selection, they underwent an oath-taking ceremony where they pledged their commitment to their duties.

SHIM’s Managing Director, Hero Gyanchandani and Director Dr Ashish Thakur, extended their congratulations to the committee and expressed their aspirations for a brilliant future for the Institute. They affirmed that through this committee, the institute is poised to pioneer new frontiers in training and placement.

