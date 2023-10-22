Bhopal: 30 Days After Hit-And-Run, Victim Succumbs To Injuries

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old labourer, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital after a hit-and-run incident a month ago, succumbed to injuries on Friday.

The video of the accident surfaced on October 20, in which the accused woman can be seen speeding a car in Lalghati of Bhopal when she hit the youth and fled the spot.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Ghasi Ram Ahirwar (30), a resident of Barkheda Chauhan in Vidisha district. He was working in Bhopal at a construction site on Green Valley Colony, Airport Road. The man used to work as a labourer and as a watchman. On the evening of September 21, Ahirwar had reached Lalghati for some work.

Later, he was going home on foot from the Airport Road Bridge. While he was crossing the road, the speeding car crushed him. In the video, it was seen that a woman driving the car fled the spot.

On enquiring, the family members of Ahirwar said that he was admitted to Hamidia Hospital after the accident. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Lalghati, but his condition did not improve. Koh-e-fiza police station’s TI Brijendra Marskole said that a case has been established and an investigation is being done. After this, a case will be registered against the accused driver.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)